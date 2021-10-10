Cowboys vs. Giants: Dak Prescott Deja Vu; Injuries & Inactives for NFL Week 5

ARLINGTON - On a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys look to stay hot vs. NFC East Division foe New York Giants. … and a quartet of big Cowboys names are healthy enough to join QB Dak Prescott in today’s quest.

A win would strengthen the Cowboys' first-place lead in the division in what likely will be an emotional anniversary Sunday for Prescott. A year ago, almost to the day, against the these same Giants, during Week 5, here in this same stadium, the Cowboys quarterback suffered his devastating ankle injury that ended his 2020.

In his incredible comeback season, Prescott is leading the Cowboys to the NFL's No. 3 offense in terms of total yards. In his sixth season, Prescott is posting career-high marks in completion percentage, TD-to-INT ratio and passer rating on quick passes. The fourth-round draft selection from 2016 is making a strong case to be a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year and league MVP.

INJURY REPORT: For the Cowboys; Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, who were limited this week in practice, will play Sunday. So will end Randy Gregory (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (back).

Inactive for Dallas: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong and safety Donovan Wilson are both out with injuries. Joining them as scratches today: Will Grier, Israel Mukuamu, Brandon Knight and Simi Fehoko..

For the Giants; Saquon Barkley will play, left tackle Andrew Thomas is still limited with a foot injury and defensive lineman Leonard Williams is also limited. Sterling Shepard, Jabrill Peppers and Darius Slayton are all out for New York

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

19 minutes ago

LISTEN: Is Dalton Schultz the Real Deal?

Locked On Cowboys: Victory Monday - Cowboys beat Giants 44-20

3 hours ago

Jabril Cox, Anthony Brown and Randy Gregory - and of course, Trevon Diggs - among defensive standouts against Giants

4 hours ago

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (3-1); New York Giants (1-3)

ODDS: The Cowboys are 7-point favorites on FanDuel. The over/under is 52.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: Dallas is 4-0 against the spread this season.

GAME TIME: 3:25 pm CT on Sunday, October 10, 2021

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Prescott reflecting on the October 11, 2020 play against the Giants that resulted in a gruesome ankle injury that ended his season:

''I'm not going to be naive and say I'm not going to think about it. I think just more than anything it'll just be gratitude and just thinking about how much of a blessing the last 364 days have been of going through that and overcoming that and becoming as I continue to say a better person and a better player.''