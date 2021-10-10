Steelers LB Devin Bush questionable to return with leg injury

Lamar Jackson ruined the week for the Indianapolis Colts after mounting a massive comeback at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, but it didn't have to be that way. As a matter of fact, the Colts had a hefty 19-point lead in the third quarter and still could keep Jackson from delivering the biggest comeback victory of his career, and for a variety of reasons. The one you'll hear about more than any other, however, is the poor outing by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who sailed a potential game-winning 47-yard kick in a tie game as regulation came to an end -- forcing overtime and giving Jackson more time to finish his food.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO