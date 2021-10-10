CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers LB Devin Bush questionable to return with leg injury

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that inside linebacker Devin Bush is questionable to return with a leg injury versus the Denver Broncos. Bush had a strong game with a sack. With Bush out, Robert Spillane replaces him in the lineup.

