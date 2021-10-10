Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 194 loss?

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern released a statement following her decision loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 39. Dern lost a unanimous decision to Rodriguez in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 39, which was the “Fight of the Night.” It was a fantastic back-and-forth fight between the two 115lbs contenders, but it was Rodriguez who ultimately walked away with the win after out striking her opponent for the majority of the 25 minutes. Although Dern did have some strong points in the fight with her ground game, overall she was beaten to the punch on the feet. Still, it was an awesome fight and Dern gained plenty of respect for her performance in the fight. Despite losing, she went a hard 25 minutes and showed heart.

