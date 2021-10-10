CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 194 loss?

By Mike Bohn, Abbey Subhan
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackenzie Dern ran into a stylistic nightmare in Marina Rodriguez and it resulted in a loss Saturday at UFC Fight Night 194. After putting together four consecutive victories to put herself in a UFC headliner for the first time, Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) had her momentum brought to a screeching halt by Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA, 5-1-2 UFC) in the strawweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

