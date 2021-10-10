NU Comes Up Short Against No. 16 Michigan
Lincoln, Neb. – Despite amassing more shots and shots on goal, the Nebraska soccer team (4-8-2, 0-4-2 Big Ten) fell to Michigan, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers struck first with a goal in the 27th minute, as sophomore Reagan Raabe sent a shot from inside the penalty box, which was deflected by freshman Abbey Schwarz and sent into the net. It marked Schwarz's second career goal and Raabe's second assist of the season.huskers.com
Comments / 0