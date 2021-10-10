Warchant 3-2-1: Why FSU's offensive identity is finally emerging

For the second week in a row, we're breaking out a Warchant 3-2-1 -- three observations, two questions and a prediction -- after a Florida State victory. In this edition, after FSU's 35-25 win at North Carolina, we look closely at the Seminoles' offensive identity and why it is only now coming into focus. We also check in on the play of FSU's wide receivers, the situational successes of the Seminoles' defense, what we need to see from this team moving forward and more.