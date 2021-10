UPDATE: Remember that 1-0 loss for ATL UTD 2 at Sporting Kansas City II that supposedly ended its playoff hopes? Well, SKC II’s Jake Davis was supposed to be out due to yellow card accumulation but played anyway, and as such, the 2s have been awarded a 3-0 win by forfeit. They’re currently on 34 points, 5 points of out playoff places with 2 matches left, so they still need to win out and get help to make the postseason.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO