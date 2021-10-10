CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Bengals pull even with Packers at 22-all

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAHOc_0cN5uIcQ00
Patriots Texans Football Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Conley (18) makes a touchdown catch against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) (Justin Rex)

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

The Cincinnati Bengals have pulled even with Green Bay in a matchup of division leaders.

Joe Mixon's 8-yard scoring run with 3:27 remaining capped a 75-yard drive, and the Bengals converted a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 22.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 230 yards and two touchdowns, enabling Cincinnati to stay right with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

___

3:15 p.m.

New England still trails Houston 22-15 after failing to take full advantage of an embarrassing gaffe by the Texans.

Cameron Johnston's punt bounced off the back of teammate Terrence Brooks for zero yards, giving the Patriots the ball at the Houston 36, but New England settled for Nick Folk's 52-yard field goal that made it 22-12.

—Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston

___

3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is done for the day after a shoulder injury in the second quarter against Denver.

Smith-Schuster was injured after getting tackled by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during a 3-yard end around. This is the second time this season Smith-Schuster has been injured during a game. He injured his ribs in a loss to Las Vegas last month.

The injury leaves the Steelers without two of their top four receivers. James Washington was inactive Sunday due to a groin injury.

The Steelers still lead Denver 17-6 in the third quarter.

—Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

___

3:05 p.m.

The Panthers lead the Eagles 15-6 in the third quarter behind a defense that continues to be strong in the first half of home games.

Carolina’s defense has allowed just 235 yards, 14 points and six points in the first half of three home games. Carolina won its previous two home games against the Jets and Saints.

It what has been a bit of surprise, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has only two carries for 4 yards. He's completed 16 passes but those have gone for only 85 yards.

—Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte

___

2:50 p.m.

Davis Mills has thrown three touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans lead New England 22-9 in the third quarter.

The Texans caught a break in the second quarter when New England's Damien Harris fumbled near the goal line, taking a scoring chance away from the Patriots.

Mills is 13 of 17 for 239 yards, and New England's Mac Jones is 12 of 18 for 125 yards with an interception.

___

2:45 p.m.

Jameis Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half to give New Orleans a 20-13 lead on Washington. There were 8 seconds on the clock when Winston snapped the ball, and he lofted it into a crowd in the end zone.

Callaway came down with the ball for Winston’s second TD throw of the game. The Saints go into the second half without Taysom Hill, who was injured on a hit to the head while trying to catch a pass, and receiver Deonte Harris, who is questionable with a hamstring issue. Hill has been ruled out with a concussion

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

___

2:25 p.m.

The NFL's last two winless teams aren't doing much to change that so far.

The Jacksonville Jaguars trail Tennessee 24-13 at halftime, and the Detroit Lions are down 13-6 at Minnesota.

The Jaguars have held Derrick Henry to 31 yards on 11 carries, but he did score on a 1-yard run — part of a 17-point second quarter for the Titans.

___

2:05 p.m.

Kickers are having a tough time early this Sunday.

There have already been seven missed extra points across the league, with Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn faring the worst by missing both of his PAT attempts.

Fairbairn made his season debut last week after opening the year on the injured reserve but did not have any extra point tries as the Texans were blanked 40-0. On Sunday his first attempt sailed wide right, and his second miss was wide left against the Patriots.

It is the second time in franchise history that the Texans have missed two extra points in a game and the first since Fairbairn also missed two in a 27-20 loss to the Falcons on Oct. 6, 2019.

There have been three missed PATs in Houston. Nick Folk also missed the extra point on a touchdown by New England in the second quarter.

The first miss Sunday came in London when Matt Ammendola’s attempt for the New York Jets hit the left upright in the third quarter of their loss to Atlanta.

Matthew Wright hit the right upright for a miss in the first quarter for the Jaguars against the Titans and Mason Crosby’s attempt in the second quarter for the Packers against the Bengals clanged off the left upright.

Cody Parkey missed for New Orleans at Washington.

— Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston

___

2 p.m.

New Orleans’ Taysom Hill was taken off the field on a cart after a hit to the head from Washington’s William Jackson III while trying to catch a pass. Hill was grabbing his head while down on the field. Jackson was flagged for a personal foul.

Hill, the quarterback the Saints use in different roles, had one catch before being injured early in the second quarter. Hill has three rushing touchdowns this season.

The Saints and Washington are tied at 13.

—Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

___

1:40 p.m.

Washington finally stopped an opponent from scoring on the opening drive of a game, but things are never boring for its defense that has failed to live up to expectations so far this season.

Cole Holcomb intercepted New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston on a poorly thrown pass under pressure. On the next Saints possession, Winston found Deonte Harris wide open for a 72-yard touchdown -- the longest of each player’s NFL career. Reigning defensive rookie of the year Chase Young picked up his first sack on the next Saints drive and forced a fumble by Winston that was recovered by Washington’s Daron Payne.

New Orleans leads 7-6.

—Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

___

12:20 p.m.

Tight end Sammis Reyes is active for Washington against New Orleans and is set to become the first Chilean player to appear in an NFL game.

A converted basketball player who moved to the U.S. as a teenager, Reyes only started playing football earlier this year. He went through the NFL International Player Pathway Program and earned a three-year contract with Washington, his “dream team” because his girlfriend and her family live in the area.

Reyes was inactive for the first four games of the season and gets this chance after Logan Thomas landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly called Reyes a big part of the team’s future.

___

12:15 p.m.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active and one of his favorite targets is too for Sunday’s visit to Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater will start after exiting last week’s loss to Baltimore due to a concussion. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is also active despite being listed as questionable after turning an ankle in practice on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings are holding star running back Dalvin Cook out for a second time in three games due to a sprained ankle. Cook was listed as questionable to play against Detroit. He had nine carries last week in a loss to Cleveland, splitting time in the backfield with Alexander Mattison. Cook didn’t play two weeks ago in a win over Seattle, after getting hurt in the team’s second game at Arizona.

Cook had a career-high 206 yards rushing last year against the Lions.

___

9:15 a.m.

The NFL has returned to London after a one-year hiatus. The Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matchup of 1-3 teams.

London hasn't been kind to rookie quarterbacks. They are 0-4 in the English capital since the NFL started staging regular-season games there in 2007.

Jets QB Zach Wilson wants to change that by building on his success in New York's 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Falcons counterpart Matt Ryan will be without top receiver Calvin Ridley as the team tries to bounce back from a 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

