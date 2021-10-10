Jaguars LB Myles Jack questionable to return vs. Titans with back injury

Jacksonville’s depth at the inside linebacker position will be tested in the second half against the Tennessee Titans, as star middle linebacker Myles Jack exited the game with a back injury. He was listed as questionable to return.

After Jack left the game, things got even worse for the Jaguars, as backup Dakota Allen also had to leave the field with a shoulder injury.

Without both available, second-year linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who was one of the standouts in the preseason, has been filling in. The 2020 fourth-round pick entered Sunday’s game with just seven total tackles on the season.

The Jags’ defense has struggled against the Titans and currently trails 31-13 at the end of the third quarter. If Jacksonville is going to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, it will have to be without one of its top defensive players, as well as one of its top backups.