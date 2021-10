HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A storm is coming, and it could hamper clean-up and recovery efforts of the oil spill off Huntington Beach. Another storm is on its way to Southern California and rain is expected to arrive Thursday night and last into Friday. But while the last storm brought a rare light show of lightning across the region, this storm is expected to be wind-driven. Newport Beach, CA – October 06: Bags of contaminated sand and other debris collected on the beach as cleaning crew look for remnants of oil from a massive spill off the Orange County along the beach...

9 DAYS AGO