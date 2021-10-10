CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburgh, NY

7-year-old NY boy weighed 37 pounds when he died; caregiver charged with murder

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lNQq_0cN5tohl00

NEWBURGH, NY — A New York woman allegedly starved a 7-year-old boy to death, officials said Friday.

Prosecutors said Leticia Bravo, a 39-year-old child-care provider, kept Peter Cuacuas “secreted inside of her City of Newburgh Apartment, while he starved to death.” Cuacuas weighed just 37 pounds when he died. An autopsy determined he died of malnutrition.

“It is unthinkable that someone would accept the responsibility of caring for a child and then deny that child the basic necessities of life,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “Children are the most innocent and vulnerable of victims. It is truly disturbing how this child was kept hidden from school authorities before he died.”

Cuacuas died in February, officials said. Bravo became his primary caretaker in September of 2020. She’s believed to be the girlfriend of the boy’s father, Arturo Cuacuas. Investigators said the child appeared to stay at Bravo’s home most days, with a weekly stay at his father’s apartment.

The boy’s father was charged with criminally negligent homicide in his son’s death.

Officials said the boy was kept locked in a room. He didn’t log on for virtual schooling in the weeks before his death, despite conversations between Bravo and teachers at the school.

Bravo was arraigned Friday on murder and manslaughter charges. Bail was set at $250,000 cash, or $900,000 fully secured bond, or $1,500,000 partially secured bond. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

“Today is about justice for Peter Cuacuas. Our children are our most vulnerable community members,” City of Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose A. Gomerez said. “This is a devastating case for our entire community, who I know were frustrated over the past eight months with no arrest being made. This has been a lengthy and emotional case that has affected our department, specifically those involved in the investigation.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man who chased woman to Bronx apartment has 37 prior arrests: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police arrested a man with over three dozen prior arrests after they say he was caught on video following a woman to her Bronx apartment and trying to break in. Orisha Luckey, 41, was charged with attempted burglary, harassment in the first and second degree, and criminal trespass, police told PIX11 […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

NYPD officer facing murder charges in fatal Brooklyn double shooting: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer has been hit with murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing her estranged girlfriend’s new companion and wounding her ex in a deadly double shooting Wednesday at their Brooklyn home, according to police. The NYPD early Friday said Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, had been charged with murder and attempted […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

16-year-old killed in Lower East Side shooting, 1 other injured: NYPD

NEW YORK — A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on Manhattan’s Lower East Side Friday, according to police officials. It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Delancy and Suffolk streets. A 16-year-old male was killed in the shooting; a second male was also shot, suffering injuries […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Body found in plastic bag on Brooklyn sidewalk: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A body wrapped in a black bag was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Saturday afternoon, NYPD officials said. Authorities received the call at about 12:35 p.m. near Van Sinderen and Herkimer streets in Cypress Hills for a body found on the sidewalk in a black bag; the gender of the victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#7 Year Old
PIX11

Teen grazed, another boy shot in leg in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — As a concerning trend of youth gun violence continues across the city, the NYPD on Thursday night shared new information about gunfire that left two teens wounded in Brooklyn earlier in October. Police said it happened late the night of Oct. 1 when two unidentified individuals approached the teenage boys in a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Driver charged in death of baby girl a month after Brooklyn wrong-way crash

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A driver police say is responsible for a September wrong-way collision that left an infant dead and her mother seriously injured in Brooklyn, was hit with new, more serious charges on Thursday. Tyrik Mott, 29, was arraigned on a 22-count indictment that included charges of second-degree manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, leaving […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, stabbed during Bronx rooftop robbery: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two teenagers punched, choked and stabbed another teen in the Bronx during a robbery, police said. On Oct. 8 at about 12:15 p.m., on the rooftop of a building on East 149th Street in the Bronx, a teenage suspect punched a 16-year-old boy in the face, police said. After the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

HOUSTON (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities in Texas said. Authorities detained one person near the scene but he is not believed to be the shooter, according to the Houston Police Department which is investigating […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Police investigating noose found hanging at Long Island senior center

AMITYVILLE, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are investigating after a noose was found hung outside a Suffolk County senior center earlier in October, police said. Officials said detectives from the Suffolk County Police’s Hate Crime Unit were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or people who hung the noose. The offensive symbol […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy