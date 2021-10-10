New Jersey Devils Sign Jimmy Vesey to a One Season Contract; Cut 3 More from Camp
Elliotte Friedman reported this afternoon that the New Jersey Devils have signed Jimmy Vesey to a one season contract worth $800,000. Per the Devils’ official website, it is a one-way contract. Vesey was with the New Jersey Devils on a professional try-out basis in the hopes of getting a contract. He succeeded. Vesey now joins Frederik Gauthier as players out of camp that earned a contract. Since Gauthier was placed on waivers today, it appears that Vesey has also made the New Jersey team for the time being.www.allaboutthejersey.com
