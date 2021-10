PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021 Broad Street Run is almost here, and it has been more than a year in the making. After last year’s race was canceled due to the pandemic, runners are eager to take on the 10-mile race. Here are some things you need to know ahead of the 41st annual race. VACCINATION REQUIREMENT Race organizers announced in August all runners had to provide proof of vaccination by October 8. The deadline for runners to be fully vaccinated was in September. Masks are required for runners at the Expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line. Masks...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO