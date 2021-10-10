CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Union phenom Paxten Aaronson keeps up family tradition

By Jonathan Tannenwald
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaxten Aaronson’s talent has never been a secret, at least not in the way his older brother Brenden’s was when he made his way toward MLS. The Union knew Paxten, 18, had something special from the moment the family walked in the doors of the club’s youth academy eight years ago. Scouts who watched Paxten debut with the Union’s former USL reserve team as a 16-year-old needed little convincing. And from there, the sorts of people who treat youth soccer prospects like high school basketball and football recruits — it’s not as profitable a business yet, but it’s growing fast — were on the case.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night. Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).
Brotherly Game Daily Links: Paxten continues Aaronson legacy with Union

Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson “is going to be really special”. “Paxten is going to be be really special,” manager Jim Curtin said after the 18-year-old scored the Union’s winning goal Saturday night. “He’s way beyond his years and his experience.”. The Union head north of the border for their...
Union Homegrowns Abroad: Jack de Vries building confidence, Aaronson rolling and McKenzie battling for more minutes

Last month, Brenden Aaronson continued to show why he is an integral part of Red Bull Salzburg’s on-the-field success and Mark McKenzie battled for playing time at Genk in Belgium. September also saw a new addition to the homegrowns abroad, with Jack de Vries being sent on loan to Venezia FC and featuring heavily for their U19 team. As Aaronson and McKenzie look to build on the USMNT’s strong performance in a 2-0 win over Jamaica (where Aaronson earned an assist), let’s check in on our Union homegrowns’ European adventures.
