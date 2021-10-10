Latest Union phenom Paxten Aaronson keeps up family tradition

Paxten Aaronson’s talent has never been a secret, at least not in the way his older brother Brenden’s was when he made his way toward MLS. The Union knew Paxten, 18, had something special from the moment the family walked in the doors of the club’s youth academy eight years ago. Scouts who watched Paxten debut with the Union’s former USL reserve team as a 16-year-old needed little convincing. And from there, the sorts of people who treat youth soccer prospects like high school basketball and football recruits — it’s not as profitable a business yet, but it’s growing fast — were on the case.