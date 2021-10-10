Erie Humane Society partners with Happy Bark to host Bark-tacular Adoption Event on October 9th

On October 9th, folks had a chance to give a fury friend a happy home during the Bark-tacular Adoption Event.

This event was held over at the Erie Dog Stay and Play and was hosted by two local animal rescue organizations, the Erie Humane Society and Happy Bark.

Folks had the opportunity to bring home a new dog or puppy in need of a good home.

This event also included half off adoption fees for all of the Erie Humane Society’s adult dogs.

“We had seven dogs here on site and I know the Humane Society had just as many. So we had 15 or 20 dogs total. We saw a couple of adoptions go home today and some dogs that we had and we had some good applications on some as well, so really a good turnout,” said Eric Pollock, Happy Bark.

Pollock said that this is the second adoption event they have held this year.

