(AUDIO): Columbia parks director joins “CEO Round Table” to discuss November park ballot measure and other park issues

Columbia voters will cast ballots in November on a one-eighth cent park sales tax extension. The tax was first approved by voters in 2000, after a controversial proposal to build apartments at what is now Stephens Lake park. Columbia parks and recreation director Mike Griggs joined host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” on Saturday morning. They discussed the November ballot measure in-detail, along with the history on the park tax. They also discussed Columbia’s growth, and how that has driven the need for additional park space. They also discussed “quality of place,” and why Griggs says younger people say recreation is an important part of where they want to live: