CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

HTTPie and Print HTTP Request

kracekumar.com
 6 days ago

HTTPie is a command-line utility for making HTTP requests with more straightforward syntax(controversial, I agree). The interesting feature is --offline flag which prints HTTP raw request text. The client sends the HTTP request to the server, and the server responds to the request. It’s an alternate to curl. HTTP Syntax.

kracekumar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gitconnected.com

What is the Difference between the Node HTTP library, Express, and Nestjs?

Understand 3 levels of Node Framework. When we talk about Node-related web frameworks, you might think of Express, Koa, Nestjs, and Node’s HTTP modules. So do you know the difference between these frameworks? Let’s discuss this in the article. A simple overview:. HTTP Libray. Let’s talk about the http module...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

UPDATE NOW: Vulnerability in Apache HTTP Server 2.4.49 Allows Files Outside of the Site Root to be Retrieved

A matter of urgency generated an update of http-server Apache 2.4.50, which eliminated an already actively exploited 0-day vulnerability (CVE-2021-41773 ), allowing you to access your files from areas outside the site root. The vulnerability can be used to load arbitrary system files and source texts of web scripts that are readable by the user under which the HTTP server is running. The developers were notified of the problem on September 17 but were able to release the update only today, after cases of using the vulnerability to attack sites were recorded on the network.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Resin Printing Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, October 13 at noon Pacific for the Resin Printing Hack Chat with Andrew Sink!. At its heart, 3D printing is such a simple idea that it’s a wonder nobody thought of it sooner. Granted, fused deposition modeling does go back to the 80s, and the relatively recent explosion in cheap, mass-market FDM printers has more to do with cheap components than anything else. But really, at the end of the day, commodity 3D printers are really not much more than glorified hot-glue guns, and while they’re still a foundational technology of the maker movement, they’ve gotten a bit dull.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Miami

Floridians Will Soon Get Digital Driver’s Licenses

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Movie tickets, discount codes, even plane ticket and hotel confirmations are all things people store in smartphone digital wallets, but now Floridians will soon be able to carry a digital version of their driver’s license as well. Earlier this year, Apple announced it was partnering with nearly two dozen states to support digital versions of driver’s licenses. Originally, Florida was left off that list, until now. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the state will issue a Smart-ID available on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store. The app, while already live, is not yet available to the public. However, state officials said Wednesday the app will be available in mid-November. Apple is also working with the state to make the digital ID’s available in Wallet.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Ct#Print Server#Http Cookie#Http#Json#Sun
royalpurplenews.com

Printing in a pandemic

At the beginning of the pandemic, one of the curious responses people had was to hoard toilet paper. Media coverage showed people fighting in store aisles over the last little white rolls. My thought, of course, was that they looked like tiny little rolls of newsprint. At the time I thought it seemed silly and at the very least undignified, but now as I look at the newsprint markets, it seems much more reasonable. I totally get it.
INDUSTRY
Neowin

Microsoft is deploying HTTP/3 on Exchange Online servers to reduce latency by up to 67%

Windows Server 2022 hit general availability (GA) over a month ago, and since then, the Exchange Online team has been working closely with the Microsoft 365 team to deploy HTTP/3 on the Windows Server installations powering Exchange Online front door servers. The main objective is to add support for HTTP/3 on outlook.office.com. Currently, 20% of this deployment has been completed and Microsoft has now shared the results of these upgrades.
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Shopify Teams Up with Microsoft, Oracle to Launch Business Tools for Merchants

E-commerce company Shopify has teamed up with Microsoft and Oracle to help brands streamline business operations on the platform. The company is launching what it calls its Global Enterprise Resource Planning Program, allowing select enterprise resource planning partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify app store for the very first time. Shimona Mehta, managing director at Shopify, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
WWLP

What does your smart assistant know about you?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) By simply hitting “I Agree” on the Terms and Conditions of the software used in today’s smart assistants, you are allowing the company that sold that device to you to collect data. So how much information does your smart assistant know? To see what data you are allowing your device to collect, Reviews.org examined […]
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Many of New Zealand's most popular websites use ‘dark patterns’ to manipulate users – is it time to regulate?

More than half of the most popular New Zealand websites may be unfairly manipulating visitors, according to our latest research into the use of “dark patterns” in sites with a “co.nz” domain name. While legal, dark patterns have been described as a type of online design employed to manipulate users into “making decisions that, if fully informed and capable of selecting alternatives, they might not make”. They’re effective because they use insights about human psychology to undermine user autonomy or encourage users towards the least privacy-friendly options. Common examples include the so-called “roach motel”, where it’s easy to get into an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Earn Your Pilot Wings with a Drone Made for Beginners

There are two things you no longer need in order to capture excellent aerial camera footage: a helicopter or a $2,000 drone. There are plenty of drones for beginners that sport the capabilities to capture clear and steady camera footage at an affordable price. And if you’re too nervous to spend even $100 on a drone you feel you’ll crash, there are plenty of beginner drones with easy flight controls and self-landing features. No more throwing money away simply because you’re an inexperienced pilot. What To Look For In A Drone Beginners may not know what to look for in a quality...
ELECTRONICS
FOX59

Working from home? Here’s some cybersecurity tips for remote employees

INDIANAPOLIS — There is nothing spookier than a cyberattack, especially one that leaks personal information and puts safety at risk. However, thankfully, it can be avoided. Governor Eric Holcomb had proclaimed October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which aims to educate citizens on ways to protect themselves and their data from online cyberattacks. One way […]
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Small Laptops of 2021: Reviews, Pricing & Comparisons

You’re incredibly busy, so only the best small laptops will do. Whether you are running from home to the office, or from school to work, only to get off work and pull late nights studying, you need a laptop that is as portable, powerful and resilient as you. There are a lot of mini laptop choices out there. We mean a lot, and there is a ton of information to wade through. Are you a Mac or PC person? If you’re a PC person, what brands offer the best laptop performance in 2021? Dell alone has a huge lineup of great...
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Eve Spectrum 4K 144Hz review – a blazing fast 4K gaming monitor

It’s no use packing your rig with the best gaming CPU and graphics card if you don’t own a screen that can keep up with the amount of frames they push, but high refresh rates usually come with a resolution tax. After a lengthy head-to-head with Asus to be the first to bring HDMI 2.1 ports to market, Eve now has one of the fastest UHD panels out there with its crowdfunded Eve Spectrum 4K gaming monitor.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy