Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

By Delaney Keppner
localsyr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety percent every day. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available – if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.”

WHEC TV-10

Governor Hochul issues more vaccine mandates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has added vaccine mandates for certain facilities that care for those with mental health and development disabilities. The new directive will apply to anyone working at the psychiatric hospitals in the Office of Mental Health network. The Governor's news release says this also applies to those working at the specialty hospital certified by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NY County Executives calls meeting with Governor Hochul "refreshing"

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York County Executives described the meeting with Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday morning as “refreshing.”. County Executives from across the state met with the governor Tuesday for the first in-person meeting morning to discuss their needs, an opportunity county executives say they never got with her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Yonkers Tribune.

Marist New York State Poll: Governor Hochul Approval, October 2021

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY — October 12, 2021 — Fifty days after being sworn in, New York Governor Kathy Hochul enjoys positive support from state residents. More than half rate her favorably (55%), her approval rating is +18 percentage points (49% – 31%), and 56% say she is a “good leader” for the state. In contrast, the numbers are not encouraging for former Governor Andrew Cuomo. 77% of New Yorkers say they do not want him to run to reclaim the office next year including 74% of Democrats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Governor Hochul’s Fulton School Veto Unfairly Punishes Students

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul, following in lock-step with her predecessor, vetoed a bill that would have saved the Fulton School District from losing more than $1 million in state aid due to a clerical error dating back to the 2016-17 school year. She did this despite near-unanimous legislative support for the bill and knowing full well the district serves an economically distressed population. They truly do need the money.
FULTON, NY
politicsny.com

Governor Hochul responds to Democratic endorsement debacle

Governor Kathy Hochul is too busy running the state to look at emails. That’s what she told reporters after an event in Brownsville on Oct. 4 — a gaggle eager to hear the governor’s thoughts on Jay Jacobs’ endorsement of her.
Kathy Hochul
News 12

NYS Democratic Chairman Jacobs backs Hochul for governor in 2022

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for the upcoming gubernatorial election. He’s the second Long Island official to endorse her campaign. Richard Schaffer, the Suffolk Democratic County chairman, was the first. During his announcement Monday morning, Jacobs said Hochul is a problem-solver who cares...
The Jewish Press

Governor Hochul Goes On The Campaign Stump

This week The Jewish Press had a unique exclusive opportunity to peer into the rhetoric Governor Kathy Hochul uses when she addresses crowds of hard-core Democrats. At a political fundraiser held by the Albany County Democratic Committee in the Albany suburb of Colonie, Hochul used every way to stroke the egos of the attendees, who included rank and file committeemen, local leaders, county leaders, state Assemblymembers and Senators as well as the area Congressman, Paul Tonko. She spoke of these elected officials as her “partners in government.”
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Pays Tribute to New York's Fallen Firefighters

State Landmarks Lit Red Tonight in Honor of 24 Firefighters Who Passed This Past Year While Protecting the Public. Governor Kathy Hochul today acknowledged and honored the 24 firefighters have been added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial during an event at the Empire State Plaza to honor the memory and heroism of the brave New Yorkers who lost their lives while performing their duties in fire service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wesb.com

Wolf, Hochul, NJ & CT Governors, Join Gun Violence Efforts

Governor Tom Wolf and New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday to announce they will share crime gun data in an effort to fight gun violence. The ‘memorandum of understanding’ will allow law enforcement to track illegal gun sales...
FingerLakes1

Lourdes Hospital workers sue Governor Kathy Hochul over religious exemption

Binghamton hospital workers who have been suspended over the vaccine mandate are suing Governor Kathy Hochul. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is helping the group of healthcare workers. Kennedy promotes anti-vaccine rhetoric and is an attorney for the four unnamed hospital workers at Lourdes Hospital. The workers are comprised of two...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Combat Opioid Crisis

Governor Kathy Hochul today at signed legislation aimed toward reducing drug-related overdose deaths across New York State and encouraging those suffering from addiction to seek help in their recovery. "Addiction can impact any family, suddenly and harshly - those who find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle are there through...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Marist Poll: Hochul early favorite for governor, over James, Cuomo, Williams

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a lead over a field of potential Democratic candidates for governor, according to a new Marist Poll. The poll, released Tuesday, showed 44 percent of Democrats would favor Hochul in a race between the current governor, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. James received 28 percent of the hypothetical vote, Williams with 15 percent and 13 percent unsure.
ALBANY, IL
wnynewsnow.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Launch Restaurant Meals Program

ALBANY (WENY) – Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that would allow certain, vulnerable populations to use their SNAP benefits to purchase prepared foods from restaurants. Under the legislation, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will apply for USDA approval to authorize the Restaurant Meals Program....
ALBANY, NY
wskg.org

It’s Day 45 For New York Governor Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace over a sexual harassment scandal. At the time, Hochul asked the public to give her 45 days to make the transition and start implementing key changes. Heres a look at what she’s done so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmht.org

State Dem Chair Personally Endorses Hochul for Governor

The leader of the state’s Democratic Party is personally endorsing Governor Kathy Hochul for election in the June 2022 Democratic Primary and the general election, next November. And he’s asking other potential candidates who have expressed in interest in challenging Hochul to hold off for now, saying multiple candidates competing in a primary could be chaotic and harmful to the party’s chance of winning next November.
POLITICS

