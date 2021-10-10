Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety percent every day. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available – if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.”