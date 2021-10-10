UNM Football drops their 4th straight game on Saturday, 31-7 at SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football lost their fourth-consecutive game on Saturday night, as they fell to 25th ranked San Diego State 31-7. It was another lackluster night on offense for the Lobos, as SDSU finished with 143 more total yards in this game.

UNM’s defense gave up 31 points, but they looked good at moments in this game, and linebacker Ray Leutele notch the only touchdown for UNM in this game after a strip and score in the third quarter. UNM is now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West Conference play. UNM moves on to host Colorado State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

