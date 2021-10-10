CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

UNM Football drops their 4th straight game on Saturday, 31-7 at SDSU

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzKd7_0cN5qM0U00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football lost their fourth-consecutive game on Saturday night, as they fell to 25th ranked San Diego State 31-7. It was another lackluster night on offense for the Lobos, as SDSU finished with 143 more total yards in this game.

Story continues below

UNM’s defense gave up 31 points, but they looked good at moments in this game, and linebacker Ray Leutele notch the only touchdown for UNM in this game after a strip and score in the third quarter. UNM is now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West Conference play. UNM moves on to host Colorado State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Football Friday Night – Week 9

American Home Furniture Game of the Week NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola Cougars are singing “Redemption Song” after a 48-7 win over the West Mesa Mustangs. The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Cougars. The bus ride home for the Clovis Wildcats was a pleasant one after showing up to the Duke City […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

1K+
Followers
355
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy