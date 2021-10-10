CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Vine ‘unnerved’ after home targeted by anti-vaccine protesters

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194CWo_0cN5py8x00
Jeremy Vine said the ‘anti-vaxx writ’ was given to his wife.

The television and radio presenter Jeremy Vine has said he was unnerved after anti-vaccine protesters targeted his home.

Vine tweeted that the group tried to serve what it called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead giving it to his wife.

The BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster said the group was angry at the BBC’s reporting on the issue of coronavirus vaccines, adding: “They were polite, for which I’m grateful, but coming to my home on a Sunday? And I’m a little unnerved by the heavy breathing too.”

Vine later shared a video showing a larger group of assembled protesters.

“I have only just seen this: if my wife hadn’t accepted the ‘anti-vaxx writ’ on my behalf, this group waiting near my house would then have ‘taken the whole street’,” he said. “The original video shows street name and house number really clearly. Always happy to engage but not like this.”

Vine has previously said he contracted coronavirus and has also spoken publicly about being given the vaccine.

Comments / 4

Jeremy Vine
