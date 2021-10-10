Day: 10 October 2021
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ 2021/2022 North American League Conor Swail (IRL) and Vital Chance de la Roque establish commanding North American lead Written by Catie Staszak Conor Swail (IRL) and his mount Vital Chance de la Roque are beginning to develop a winning reputation. After opening the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League season with a victory in Vancouver (CAN), the duo recorded a second straight World Cup victory in Sacramento (USA). Swail and the enthusiastic 12-year-old gelding topped a thrilling four-horse jump-off in front of a packed…everythinghorseuk.co.uk
