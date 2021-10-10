CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Day: 10 October 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 7 days ago

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ 2021/2022 North American League Conor Swail (IRL) and Vital Chance de la Roque establish commanding North American lead Written by Catie Staszak Conor Swail (IRL) and his mount Vital Chance de la Roque are beginning to develop a winning reputation. After opening the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League season with a victory in Vancouver (CAN), the duo recorded a second straight World Cup victory in Sacramento (USA). Swail and the enthusiastic 12-year-old gelding topped a thrilling four-horse jump-off in front of a packed…

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Benoit Cernin scores at double at Hubside Jumping

Friday was a day that the Frenchman Benoit Cernin will certainly remember! Together with Vitalhorse Cekanane de Ushara and Uitlanders du Ter he won, successively, the CSI 2* 1.45m Grand Prix and the CSI 5* 1.55m Grand Prix. However in the 5* speed class, it was the Brazilian national anthem that was heard in Grimaud, thanks to great performance of Eduardo Pereira De Menezes, already 2nd in the previous class.
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Irish bred horses shine at the Sunshine Tour

It’s an Irish victory in the Pavo Trophy Small Grand Prix class at the Sunshine Tour with a first and second placed horses bred from the Emerald Isle. Sean Monaghan (21) may be young but this very experienced Irish rider has a great track record, which includes such events as back in 2016, he was a winning team member of the under 21 Pony Nations cup in Denmark, in May this year he won the Gain National GP in Cavan and he also won a Silver medal in the FEI U21 Europeans in Portugal this July.
ANIMALS
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Loses WWE Women’s Tag Team Title While Traveling

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, took to Twitter earlier today hoping to spread the word that her luggage has gone missing. Among the lost items is the Women’s Tag Team Title belt that Rhea travels with for press and appearances. “*LOST GEAR BAG* My...
WWE
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
Horse Racing
Vancouver, CA
Sports
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa sitting for Houston Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Correa will move to the bench on Saturday with Yuli Gurriel starting at first base. Gurriel will bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Athletics. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 9.2...
MLB
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Trevor Hemmings passes aged 86

Racehorse owner and football club owner, Trevor Hemmings has passed away aged 86 (1935 – 2021). Celebrated as one of National Hunt’s greatest supporters, Hemmings enjoyed considerable success on the racetrack as owner of three Grand National winners; Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabrigs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015). Jockey’s and horses were unmistakably identifiable by the yellow, green and white colours he chose to represent his success and stamp on the industry.
CELEBRITIES
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City resumes after international break eager to conquer FC Cincinnati

Orlando City dives into its final six-game postseason push on Saturday with a road game against FC Cincinnati, seeking a second straight playoff berth. The last stretch will look different than the Lions previously expected. After holding a strong position at second in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, they skidded to drop to fourth. Now coach Oscar Pareja said the team is acutely ...
MLS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: Top Ten Horses To Bet On

2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: Top Ten Horses To Bet On. The horse racing community is getting busier than ever as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge will blow out four weeks from now. Completing a deal to settle at Del Mar this year, this two-day event will happen on November 5 and 6. It will consist of fifteen categories highlighting the prominent racehorses all over the world.
SPORTS
dailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer looking to pull Dodgers even with Braves in NLCS

In a game some considered a must-win for the Braves because they had their best pitcher, Max Fried, going against a Dodgers opener, Atlanta used a walk-off single by Austin Riley in the ninth inning for a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven on Saturday. Despite having won 18 fewer games than the Dodgers in the regular season, the Braves have the home-field advantage in the series based on the fact they won the NL East, whereas Los Angeles finished second in the West.
MLB
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Remember: It's a Best of 7!

After winning Friday night against the Boston red Sox, the Astros had some mishaps in the first half of Saturday's Game 2. Early in the game the Red Sox performed not one but two GRAND SLAM HOME RUNS. The Astros didn't score till much later in the game.
MLB
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

How to Conquer Your Equestrian Event Nerves

Do you have a big equestrian event coming up and the nerves are already starting to kick in? Is this a constant issue you have, where each time you attend an event, your nerves tend to get the better of you? Not only does this make for a stressful and unpleasant situation, but it can also negatively affect your performance since you can’t relax. However, rather than be ruled by your nerves, here’s a look at some different ways in which you can combat those feelings and approach events in a more laid back and positive manner.
Austonia

LIVE: Austin FC takes on Minnesota United at Q2 Stadium after two-week break

After their first two-win week and a two-week hiatus, Austin FC is back at home against Minnesota United as they attempt to up their home win streak to three on Saturday. The team kicks off at 8 p.m. against the Loons in their first matchup since a 2-0 loss in June, but they're 1-1 against the club after beating Minnesota in May for their first-ever shutout.
MLS
CBS LA

Dodgers Set To Open NLCS Against Braves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –  The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Saturday evening in Cumberland, Georgia, with Max Scherzer probably, but not unquestionably, their starting pitcher. When manager Dave Roberts met with reporters on a Zoom call at 5:30 p.m. PDT Friday, he said Scherzer would go to Truist Park, “play catch, get treatment, and if he says he’s good enough to go and feels like can he take down a start, then he’ll be our Game 1 starter.” The element of doubt stems from Scherzer pitching the ninth...
MLB
WNCT

Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship in Cary

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. “I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle. “All day long been hitting […]
CARY, NC

