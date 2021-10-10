CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds. Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

phys.org

AFP

NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral. Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all. Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet's vicinity from the outer solar system.
ASTRONOMY
William Shatner
Orlando Sentinel

Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral to explore Trojan asteroids, ‘fossils’ of the solar system

A spacecraft named Lucy is on its way to a part of space that’s never been explored after being rocketed into the sky from Cape Canaveral before Saturday’s sunrise. The probe launched on time at 5:34 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, beginning a 4-billion-mile journey to explore the Trojans, two clusters of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter, stuck in its orbit around the ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
AFP

Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by the Russian space agency. They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months. "The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!" Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Pittsburgh

CMU Trustee Who Flew To Space Wants To Make Space Travel Accessible For Everyone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University alum and trustee has a new mission in life after flying into space earlier this week. 49-year-old Glen de Vries, the Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare for a tech company in New York was among those on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. (Photo Credit: KDKA) De Vries flew into space on Wednesday with three other crew members, including Star Trek’s William Shatner. De Vries says it was an experience unlike any other, and now he wants to get others interested in the space industry so they can travel through the atmosphere, too. “I thought that would be important to me before we went up, and having done it makes me feel twice as much conviction. Maybe a thousand times more conviction. That is something we need to make accessible in an equitable way, to as many people on the planet as possible,” de Vries said. De Vries stresses another way of doing that is by making things cheaper so more people can experience what he did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Digital Trends

NASA wants you to appreciate the moon on Saturday night

With NASA planning to send the first woman and first person of color to the moon by 2030, excitement about our nearest celestial neighbor is greater than it’s been in decades. So this Saturday, why not stick your head out of the window and give the moon a few minutes...
ASTRONOMY
Aerospace & Defense
Ohio Capital Journal

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back to the Dark Ages of the universe

By Chris Impey, University of Arizona Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars […] The post The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back to the Dark Ages of the universe appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

