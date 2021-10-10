Noble: Term limits restrict voters’ choice

In 2007, voters in the city of Sarasota approved adopting a ranked choice voting system for local elections with a 75% majority. After Sarasota voters approved the change in their voting system, the next step was for the Florida secretary of state to certify the software used to count votes in the new system, but they’ve refused to do so, requiring the city to seek a declaratory judgment to verify that what 75% of voters said they wanted is supported by the Florida Constitution.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO