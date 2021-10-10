CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Noble: Term limits restrict voters’ choice

By Claire Noble
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Boy, that’s rich. The woman who has been the chair of the local Republican party for decades objects to Eagle County commissioners serving three terms instead of two. Disingenuously, she conflates career politicians in Washington D.C. with current Eagle County commissioners. Citing the need to “enforce term limits” in Washington exposes the leader of the local minority party as unacquainted with both American history and the Constitution.

