Tornado Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chisholm, or near Hibbing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hibbing, Chisholm, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Cherry, Kinney, Big Rice Lake, Leetonia, West Two Rivers Reservoir, and Idington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN