CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chisholm, or near Hibbing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hibbing, Chisholm, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Cherry, Kinney, Big Rice Lake, Leetonia, West Two Rivers Reservoir, and Idington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Buhl, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Kinney, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#St Louis#Cherry Kinney#Idington
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy