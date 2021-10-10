Saints' Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out vs. Washington
Versatile New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill sustained a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Washington Football Team. Hill was injured after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington's William Jackson during the first half. Hill remained on his back for several moments before getting to his feet. He was then carted off the field.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0