Saints' Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out vs. Washington

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Versatile New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill sustained a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Washington Football Team. Hill was injured after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington's William Jackson during the first half. Hill remained on his back for several moments before getting to his feet. He was then carted off the field.

