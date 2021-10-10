CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Sox will have some extra help available for Game 3

By Ty Anderson
Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox did not plan on using Chris Sale out of the bullpen at any point this season. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, that decision was made with Sale’s health in mind, as the 32-year-old is still working his way back to full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. But the Red Sox have officially changed course there, as they have confirmed that Sale will be available out of the pen for Sunday’s Game 3 against the Rays at Fenway Park.

