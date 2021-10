The Oakland A’s didn’t make the playoffs, but apparently the league is still going to hold a full postseason anyway for some reason. It begins Tuesday night with the AL Wild Card Game. The A’s coulda shoulda woulda been playing in this game, like they did in 2018 and 2019, but they fell short this year and instead the matchup will be the Boston Red Sox hosting the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The winner tonight will move on to the ALDS, where they’ll face the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays later this week.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO