Adele says new album will explain her divorce to her young son

As #FreeBritney gets closer to becoming a reality, Britney Spears is opening up about her fears regarding life after her 13-year conservatorship. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the pop star said, although she is grateful to finally be in the position she’s in, she has some concerns — mainly, that her life will return to the paparazzi frenzy that it was before and any mistakes will make headlines. “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO