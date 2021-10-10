CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster injures shoulder vs. Denver Broncos

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster suffered the injury on an end-around with about six minutes left in the second quarter when he got popped by safety Kareem Jackson after a three-yard gain. Steelers medical personnel tended to him on the field, and he was slow to be helped off.

