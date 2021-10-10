Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster injures shoulder vs. Denver Broncos

Per Gerry Dulac, the Steelers fear the WR JuJu Smith-Schuster tore a shoulder muscle and is expected to miss the rest of the season with the injury. (Gerry Dulac) Early in the second quarter, the Steelers WR suffered a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the game. He quickly got ruled out of the game and went to the locker room in pain. Upon MRI's the Steelers fear Smith-Schuster tore a muscle in his shoulder that will cost him the rest of the 2021 season. Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McLoud will take the biggest steps forward in the offense.

