Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster injures shoulder vs. Denver Broncos
PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster suffered the injury on an end-around with about six minutes left in the second quarter when he got popped by safety Kareem Jackson after a three-yard gain. Steelers medical personnel tended to him on the field, and he was slow to be helped off.www.chatsports.com
