WATCH: Join us on Facebook for a breakdown of the first half of Browns-Chargers game

ML: +150 · 0-5 WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) It's going to be a long flight back from London for one of these teams, who each have to see this week's opponent as a potential port in the storm. If nothing else, Urban Meyer's running game is humming since James Robinson heated up, averaging 165 yards on the ground in the last three weeks. But the Jacksonville defense is lost and the offense is relying on Tavon Austin and Jamal Agnew too much at wideout. If Brian Flores' D can't cook up big mistakes from Trevor Lawrence, then this Dolphins rebuild is in even rougher shape than I thought.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO