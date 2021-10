Romeo Langford seemingly just can’t stop impressing this preseason — and now the hope is to continue the spirited play once the games start to matter. The latest performance comes in a near-perfect shooting night, where he went 7-for-9 from the field (4-for-6 on 3-pointers) on his way to 18 points Friday against the Heat. He was aggressive getting to the bucket while attacking in transition; it was the type of player making his case to be a mainstay in the rotation.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO