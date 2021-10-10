CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

By Matt Martell
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd8Dm_0cN5mwCS00

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind Max Fried’s six innings and nine Ks. The final game of the night, between the Dodgers and Giants, started out close enough before Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock ripped things open in the sixth with back-to-back two run doubles.

And then there are the White Sox, who’ve looked completely overmatched so far in their two losses to the Astros. It’s true Chicago had 11 hits (one more than Houston) in Friday’s 9–4 loss in Game 2 , but all of them were singles and only two of them came in 11 at bats with runners in scoring position.

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made about the White Sox’ coasting to the playoffs in baseball’s worst division, as well as their losing regular-season record against teams above .500. There were reasonable questions about whether this team could actually win in October, when they’d suddenly be playing games of the highest stakes against the best American League opponents. But really, this isn’t about the lowly AL Central, nor is it about the other teams in the AL playoff field. No, Chicago’s woes come down to its its 77-year-old, Hall-of-Fame manager who all season has seemed at least one step behind his counterpart in the other dugout.

Tony La Russa’s hiring as White Sox skipper nearly one year ago was rightly viewed with skepticism. Much of the doubting focused on clubhouse culture, which pitted La Russa against Tim Anderson, the White Sox’ Black shortstop who has criticized the league’s white hierarchy and institutional racism . If any uniformed member in today’s game represents this white hierarchy, it's La Russa—a white guy from Tampa born at the end of the Silent Generation who made his MLB-player debut with the Kansas City A’s in 1963. That doesn't mean he's a bad guy, but that he's probably the wrong guy to lead any major-league team in 2021. Those who questioned the hiring on these grounds received validation early on, when La Russa condemned Yemín Mercedes for swinging at a 3–0 pitch and crushing a glorious grand slam off Twins first baseman Willians Astudillo, who was pitching in the ninth inning of what was then a 15–4 Chicago lead. After Minnesota tried to retaliate and threw a pitch behind Mercedes in the seventh inning of the following game, La Russa said he didn’t have a problem with what the Twins did.

As the entirely avoidable fiasco carried on for days and La Russa doubled down on his handling of the situation, it was Anderson who helped diffuse things. “Tony's like that dad, we're like his kids. We're like the bad kids who don't listen. But we all get along,” Anderson told reporters. “Regardless of what Tony said to the media, he's still our manager. We're getting along just fine. He's going to put us in the best position to win.”

Anderson, who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, probably wouldn’t have said that La Russa and the players were getting along if it wasn’t true. Rather, this quote is so interesting because of the last sentence: “He's going to put us in the best position to win.” Because everything that we’ve seen this year from La Russa in the dugout has indicated that he is not putting the White Sox in the best position to win. This is what’s put the White Sox on the brink of elimination despite their dynamic lineup and great pitching staff.

La Russa first retired from managing in 2011, after he led the Cardinals to their 11th World Series title. Baseball has changed a lot since then. Teams use more pitchers per game, and starters pitch fewer innings per game. The league batting average this year is the lowest single-season mark since 1973, the year the DH was instituted and the final year of La Russa’s playing career. The amount of plate appearances that result in either a home run, walk or strikeout (the three true outcomes) also has increased by 20%.

The rules of the game have also changed. La Russa has been credited with inventing or at least popularizing the roles of both the modern, one-inning closer and the lefty specialist. Today, there are still plenty of primary closers, though many teams now use different pitchers in save situations and turn to their best reliever in various late-inning, high-leverage moments. The one-batter-only lefty specialist is no longer allowed under the three-batter minimum rule implemented after the 2019 season . In a decade, the game has passed him by.

In his first two postseason games back in the dugout, La Russa has made some puzzling decisions. He turned to Lance Lynn as Chicago’s Game 1 starter. Lynn is a great pitcher, one of the game’s best and most underrated, but he’s an awful matchup against this Astros lineup, which feasts on heaters. This season, 92.3% of Lynn’s pitches were some type of fastball (four-seamer, cutter or sinker). No wonder he allowed five runs on six hits across 3 2/3 innings. He’s lost his last six starts against Houston.

Turning to an ace despite the unfavorable matchup is somewhat forgivable. What’s inexcusable is how La Russa managed his bullpen in Game 2 . The game was tied 4–4 in the seventh when La Russa called on lefty sinkerballer Aaron Bummer to face the top of the Astros order. Four batters later, the Astros had a 5–4 lead and had runners on the corners with one out. La Russa turned to Craig Kimbrel to get the White Sox out of the jam, despite Kimbrel’s struggles (5.09 ERA) in 24 games since coming over from the Cubs at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the White Sox had righthander Michael Kopech (1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings over the past month) available in the ‘pen. It’s true Kopech’s primary pitch is his 97-mph four-seam fastball, but he also has a nasty slider that opponents were hitting just .193 against this season. La Russa’s explanation after the game for not using Kopech was even more confounding: “If we had needed him to win the game today we would have pitched him.”

Instead, Kimbrel allowed a two-run double to Carlos Correa and then a two-run homer to Kyle Tucker. It was after the Astros had a five-run lead that La Russa suddenly seemed to realize the importance of the game. He put in White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to pitch the eighth— in a five-run game .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZb4Y_0cN5mwCS00

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of non-TLR reasons to explain what’s likely to be a Chicago first-round exit: Houston’s playoff experience and undeniable talent, the White Sox’ power disappearance (zero extra-base hits in Games 1 and 2), etc. But La Russa’s postseason mistakes, along with all the uncertainty that clouded his initial hiring and self-inflicted problems throughout the year, will make him the easiest person to blame. Whether that leads to his firing or not is unclear because of his friendship with owner Jerry Reinsdorf, the very person who hired him despite all the concerns in the first place.

Still, this series helped us figure out the answer to question I posed Thursday in this newsletter : Did the White Sox make the playoffs because of or in spite of TLR? That answer is crystal clear. It’s unambiguously the latter.

1. THE OPENER

“On Friday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issued his hitters a challenge: Shape up ...

“The story on Saturday night was quite different. The Dodgers dispatched the Giants 9–2 in Game 2 to even the series and remind everyone—including their manager—that the team that won 106 games this season is not done just yet.”

In her column from last night’s game , Stephanie Apstein details how L.A.’s bats finally got back on track against a very good San Francisco pitching staff.

Read Stephanie’s entire story here .

2. ICYMI

Need a quick primer on where things stand in both American League matchups before the ALDS continues tonight? We’ve got you covered.

Rays vs. Red Sox:

J.D. Martinez Provides Red Sox Desperately Needed Spark by Emma Baccellieri

Things looked bleak when Martinez got hurt Sunday and missed the first two playoff games. Now, he's back. And so is Boston.

Rays' Small Defensive Adjustments Add Up in Game 1 Win by Emma Baccellieri

Tampa Bay's little adjustments on defense may be the key to beating Boston.

Astros vs. White Sox:

Why the Astros Are So Dangerous in the Postseason by Tom Verducci

Carlos Correa's clutch double off Craig Kimbrel is the biggest of many reminders of why Houston succeeds in October.

Lance McCullers Jr. Is Emerging as a True Playoff Ace by Tom Verducci

Houston’s righthander has become the kind of rock-solid reliable starter every team needs to win a championship.

3. WORTH NOTING from Stephanie Apstein

If you are trying to understand how Mookie Betts makes incredible plays such as the one in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS , don’t bother asking Mookie Betts. “Sometimes you just do things that you don’t know why,” he said after he collected Brandon Crawford’s single in right field, pirouetted and fired a perfect four-seamer 89 mph to third base to nab Wilmer Flores and snuff out a Giants rally. Betts said he doesn’t get too excited about plays like that. Then he paused. “Eh, that’s a lie,” he said. “I do get excited.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usrwb_0cN5mwCS00

@FabianArdaya/Twitter

4. WHAT TO WATCH FOR from Emma Baccellieri

The two AL Division Series are back in action while the NL takes a travel day. The Rays and Red Sox are up first, tied at one game apiece (4:07 p.m. ET on FS1), and the Astros have a chance to finish off the White Sox in the nightcap (8:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network).

The Red Sox will have Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for the first time this series. If it feels like he's never had a bad playoff outing, well, he hasn't. ("It's my favorite time of year," he said Saturday.) The 31-year-old has a 1.63 ERA in 27 2/3 career postseason innings, most recently his eight-strikeout, one-run start in the wild-card game earlier this week. And while October Eovaldi will be a new look for the Rays, they're quite familiar with him from the regular season, when they faced him four times. Yet Eovaldi's deep arsenal and tendency to tinker with his approach mean that it's not always easy to know what you'll see from him. (He has five quality pitches—each used at least 10% of the time and none more than 45%.) For instance, in his worst start against the Rays this year, back in July, they were able to hammer his splitter. For his best, in September, he dropped his usage of the pitch and watched it become far more effective. "The adjustments that he makes from start to start—it was talked about, the adjustments he made from the Yankee game during the regular season to the wild-card game," Rays skipper Kevin Cash said on Saturday. "I would anticipate that he's going to have his own adjustments that he is going to want to use against us." And in an intradivision series like this one—where almost everyone is plenty familiar with one another—that ability to adjust can go a long way.

5. THE CLOSER from Will Laws

If Brewers-Braves goes the distance as seems destined, it'll be interesting to see how Brian Snitker lines up Atlanta's pitching for Game 5. Charlie Morton and Max Fried will both be available on full rest. Conventional wisdom would be to go start the battle-tested Morton, the 2017 World Series hero who diced up Milwaukee's lineup for six innings in Game 1 before allowing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh. And that very well may be the right call in a winner-take-all affair. But doesn't Snitker have to consider starting Fried, or at least deploying the lefty in an extended relief appearance following the right-handed Morton? Or with no obvious candidate to start Game 4, could Morton be bumped up there on short rest to try and clear a possible Game 5 for Fried? The lefty who topped Atlanta's postseason rotation last year ranked first in ERA (1.74) and WHIP (0.83) in the second half, then blanked the Brewers over six innings of three-hit ball in Game 2 with nine strikeouts and zero walks. The Braves' bullpen has gotten the job done so far, but it hasn't been smooth sailing, and Milwaukee has already seen top setup men Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek twice. The more the Brewers see Atlanta's relievers, the better chance they'll have at conjuring a rally against them at some point. Snitker should rely on Morton and Fried—who both have experience coming out of the bullpen in the playoffs—as much as possible.

That’s all from us today. We’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow. In the meantime, share this newsletter with your friends and family, and tell them to sign up at SI.com/newsletters . If you have any questions for our team, send a note to mlb@si.com .

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Red Sox#Rays#Braves#Brewers#Dodgers And Giants#Astros#Sports Much#The White Sox#American League#Hall Of Fame
SFGate

Evan Longoria says the Giants shouldn't be playing the Dodgers in the NLDS

The fact that the 107-win San Francisco Giants have to play the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers this early in the postseason does not sit well with Giants third baseman Evan Longoria. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Longoria expressed a sentiment shared by many observers: The MLB should alter its...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy