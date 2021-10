The Pitt scheme is a pro-spread attack that doesn’t have the QB keeping much on designed carries. They’ll storm down the field in three- and four-wide sets, then hunker down in a double-tight I-formation for short-yardage and goal-line situations. Maybe the best thing the Hokies can do on defense is to take the WMU approach: injure Pickett while forcing him to fumble and then build enough of a lead to where Pitt’s always straining and pressured into giving up a couple more turnovers, including one that set WMU up with first-and-goal. Barring that, things get more limited.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO