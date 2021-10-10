12 Useful Reasons for Turning Your Phone Into a Webcam

Remember the days before cell phones? You could enjoy being out and about without being bothered. But, now we have to make up excuses if we don’t want to take a call. We are most likely to avoid calls when we know the person will talk forever (You know who I’m talking about). Next are calls from whiny or needy people (You know who they are too...lol). Close to half of us will ignore a call if we know it’s from someone who needs a favor and 41% of the people surveyed will avoid calls in public.

