If you’d mentioned the phrase β€œZoom happy hour” to me a few months ago, I would have shuddered. I would have been transported back to March or April of 2020, in the beginning of this ongoing period of uncertainty that has defined much of the pandemic. I’ve attended my fair share of virtual happy hours, birthday celebrations, going away β€œparties,” and other gatherings since the pandemic began, and, after a while, I was fed up. Sitting in my bedroom, virtually toasting with friends who were all over the country, I found it hard to connect with people, and often ended up feeling more alone than when the night began.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO