Devils sign winger Jimmy Vesey to one-year deal

Forward Jimmy Vesey. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $800,000 deal on Sunday, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Like recent addition Frederik Gauthier, the Devils signed Vesey after bringing him to training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Vesey, a 28-year-old Boston native, will suit up for his fifth NHL team in just six NHL seasons. He’s failed to meet expectations since winning the Hobey Baker trophy for the best player in college hockey and signing as a free agent with the New York Rangers prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

The left wing began his career with consistent scoring production, potting 16, 17, and 17 goals in his first three seasons, all with the Rangers. However, a move to Buffalo prior to 2019-20 derailed his production, as he had just nine goals and 20 points in 64 games. He scored only 10 points in 50 games in 2020-21, splitting the season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks after being waived mid-season.

Vesey figures to slot into a bottom-six role when in the lineup in New Jersey. He’ll battle for a spot in the lineup with younger players like Marian Studenic and Jesper Boqvist. In all likelihood, he remains in a depth role as the 13th forward and can be a fine replacement if injuries strike.