CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Devils sign winger Jimmy Vesey to one-year deal

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210RAS_0cN5ldi600
Forward Jimmy Vesey. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $800,000 deal on Sunday, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Like recent addition Frederik Gauthier, the Devils signed Vesey after bringing him to training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Vesey, a 28-year-old Boston native, will suit up for his fifth NHL team in just six NHL seasons. He’s failed to meet expectations since winning the Hobey Baker trophy for the best player in college hockey and signing as a free agent with the New York Rangers prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

The left wing began his career with consistent scoring production, potting 16, 17, and 17 goals in his first three seasons, all with the Rangers. However, a move to Buffalo prior to 2019-20 derailed his production, as he had just nine goals and 20 points in 64 games. He scored only 10 points in 50 games in 2020-21, splitting the season between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks after being waived mid-season.

Vesey figures to slot into a bottom-six role when in the lineup in New Jersey. He’ll battle for a spot in the lineup with younger players like Marian Studenic and Jesper Boqvist. In all likelihood, he remains in a depth role as the 13th forward and can be a fine replacement if injuries strike.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Galchenyuk signs one-year contract with Coyotes

Forward was in Arizona training camp on professional tryout. Alex Galchenyuk signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 27-year-old forward was in Arizona training camp on a professional tryout contract after scoring 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 34 games...
NHL
uticaphoenix.net

After ‘chaotic’ year, Jimmy Vesey ready for a chance at

NEWARK, N.J. — In the second episode of the Amazon Prime Original docuseries, “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” fans are taken inside the short-lived tenure of Jimmy Vesey in 2021. “We brought you here with a good opportunity in wanting you to make a difference,” coach Sheldon Keefe tells...
NHL
NHL

Vesey Lives to Fight Another Year | FEATURE

Jimmy Vesey was well aware of his position entering training camp. After two lackluster NHL seasons on the ice, he joined the Devils on a player tryout basis. Over the course of two-plus weeks, Vesey had an opportunity, perhaps his final, to earn a contract and show that he still belongs in the League.
NHL
markerzone.com

JIMMY VESEY AGREES TO TERMS WITH NEW JERSEY AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New Jersey Devils have signed former Hobey Baker Award winner Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract worth $800,000. Vesey, 28, signed a professional tryout contract with the Devils prior to training camp. He appeared in three pre-season games, recording two goals and six shots on goal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Jesper Boqvist
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Sign Jimmy Vesey to a One Season Contract; Cut 3 More from Camp

Elliotte Friedman reported this afternoon that the New Jersey Devils have signed Jimmy Vesey to a one season contract worth $800,000. Per the Devils’ official website, it is a one-way contract. Vesey was with the New Jersey Devils on a professional try-out basis in the hopes of getting a contract. He succeeded. Vesey now joins Frederik Gauthier as players out of camp that earned a contract. Since Gauthier was placed on waivers today, it appears that Vesey has also made the New Jersey team for the time being.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Capitals sign D Vincent Iorio to 3-year, $2.6M deal

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Vincent Iorio to a three-year, $2.6 million entry-level contract. The deal announced Monday by general manager Brian MacLellan carries an average annual value of $875,833. Iorio, 18, was a second-round pick by the Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft. The British Columbia native played in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#Sportsnet#Fifth Nhl#The New York Rangers#The Toronto Maple Leafs
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign center Frederik Gauthier

After releasing Mark Jankowski from his PTO earlier Friday, the New Jersey Devils have ended another tryout Friday afternoon. Frederik Gauthier has signed a one-year, two-way contract, ending his PTO and officially joining the organization. The deal will carry an NHL salary of $800,000, an AHL salary of $175,000 and comes with a solid minor league guarantee of $200K.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Ennis signs one-year contract with Senators

Forward was in Ottawa training camp on professional tryout. Tyler Ennis signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The 32-year-old forward was in Ottawa training camp on a professional tryout contract after scoring nine points (three goals, six assists) in 30 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season.
NHL
theahl.com

Devils ink Gauthier to one-year contract

The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract. Gauthier had been in Devils training camp on a tryout. Gauthier, 26, recorded two goals and five assists in 18 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners last season. He also skated in two NHL contests with the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

New York Islanders: From the Hunters to the Hunted

For decades after their dynastic, Stanley-Cup-championship-winning run of the late 1970s and early 1980s, the New York Islanders were NHL roadkill – an organization that missed the playoffs in 16 of 23 seasons, and that had won a playoff round just once in that span. The team became a laughingstock,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues sign veteran forward James Neal to one-year deal

It was a successful tryout for winger James Neal in St. Louis as the Blues announced that they’ve inked the veteran to a one-year contract. The deal is worth the league minimum of $750K. In his prime, the 34-year-old was one of the more consistent scorers in the NHL, scoring...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jack Johnson signs one-year, $750K deal with Avalanche after professional tryout

Veteran defenceman Jack Johnson, who had been attending the Colorado Avalanche's training camp on a professional tryout, has agreed to a one-year, $750,000 deal with the club. Johnson had season-ending sports hernia-related surgery in March and played in only 13 games last year with the New York Rangers, registering one goal and a minus-5 rating.
NHL
NHL

Neal agrees to one-year deal with Blues

James Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal is worth $750,000. Neal, who joined the Blues in training camp as a professional tryout, led the team in goals (4) in five preseason appearances. In 13 NHL seasons, Neal has scored 294...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $750,000 deal Sunday per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Johnson was previously with the team on a professional tryout contract. Johnson likely stands as a seventh defenseman and/or a waiver candidate later in the year, especially on a team as deep as...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

417
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy