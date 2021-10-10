CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

It was the worst I've ever seen it last night.

By HoakieDon Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get our transportation engineering dept to handle post game traffic!! ** -- Fore_Hokies 10/10/2021 11:26AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

This Is The Most Beautiful Games Magazine I’ve Ever Seen

Contrary to some gloom-mongers, video game magazines haven't gone the way of the dodo, just yet. Newsagent shelves might be a little thin these days compared to the 1980s and '90s - you'll still find PC Gamer and Edge, maybe Retro Gamer and Wireframe, depending on your luck - but look beyond brick-and-mortar stores and there's plenty going on. I previously profiled three magazines using online means to get paper and staples - and art and words, of course - to a dedicated following: Sega Mania, Switch Player and [lock-on]. All are fantastic endeavors, well worth your time and money - but none are quite as, well, beautiful as A Profound Waste Of Time.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

'Lamb' Is the Sweetest, Most Touching Horror-Movie Nightmare You've Ever Seen

You know something isn’t right in Lamb, the odd, unsettling, soon-to-be-your-cult-movie-of-choice straight outta Iceland, from the moment you see the look. It’s a glance exchanged between a husband (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and a wife (Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace). We’ve already watched them go about their daily routines on their remote farm, quietly tending to their flock of sheep, tilling soil, exchanging pleasantries and what seems like the coldest of comforts. A heaviness hangs over the couple; an empty child’s room points towards something too tragic to speak of. One winter evening, as they’re assisting a ewe with the birth of her lambs, the last of the animal’s offspring attract their attention. The weak, quiet sound its making suggests it’s the runt of the litter. Given the weather outside, the poor thing probably won’t last the night.
MOVIES
Glamour

The Worst Halloween Pick Up Lines We've Ever Heard

When October rolls around, it's popular to embrace all things spooky—we turn on the scariest horror movies we can find, pull those Halloween face masks out from the back of the closet, and start obsessing over Halloween costume ideas. But the most frightening of all? Halloween pick up lines. We...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Lamb' Is the Sweetest, Most Touching Horror-Movie Nightmare You've Ever Seen

You know something isn’t right in Lamb, the odd, unsettling, soon-to-be-your-cult-movie-of-choice straight outta Iceland, from the moment you see the look. It’s a glance exchanged between a husband (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and a wife (Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace). We’ve already watched them go about their daily routines on their remote farm, quietly tending to their flock of sheep, tilling soil, exchanging pleasantries and what seems like the coldest of comforts. A heaviness hangs over the couple; an empty child’s room points towards something too tragic to speak of. One winter evening, as they’re assisting a ewe with the birth of her lambs, the last of the animal’s offspring attract their attention. The weak, quiet sound its making suggests it’s the runt of the litter. Given the weather outside, the poor thing probably won’t last the night.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Hokies
Laredo Morning Times

'Lamb' Is the Sweetest, Most Touching Horror-Movie Nightmare You've Ever Seen

You know something isn’t right in Lamb, the odd, unsettling, soon-to-be-your-cult-movie-of-choice straight outta Iceland, from the moment you see the look. It’s a glance exchanged between a husband (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and a wife (Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace). We’ve already watched them go about their daily routines on their remote farm, quietly tending to their flock of sheep, tilling soil, exchanging pleasantries and what seems like the coldest of comforts. A heaviness hangs over the couple; an empty child’s room points towards something too tragic to speak of. One winter evening, as they’re assisting a ewe with the birth of her lambs, the last of the animal’s offspring attract their attention. The weak, quiet sound its making suggests it’s the runt of the litter. Given the weather outside, the poor thing probably won’t last the night.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Lamb’ Is the Sweetest, Most Touching Horror-Movie Nightmare You’ve Ever Seen

You know something isn’t right in Lamb, the odd, unsettling, soon-to-be-your-cult-movie-of-choice straight outta Iceland, from the moment you see the look. It’s a glance exchanged between a husband (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and a wife (Prometheus‘ Noomi Rapace). We’ve already watched them go about their daily routines on their remote farm, quietly tending to their flock of sheep, tilling soil, exchanging pleasantries and what seems like the coldest of comforts. A heaviness hangs over the couple; an empty child’s room points towards something too tragic to speak of. One winter evening, as they’re assisting a ewe with the birth of her...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy