Yes. That was a winnable game.

Russell Street Report Street Talk Yes, Lamar Can Win Games with His Arm. One of the most consistent knocks on Lamar Jackson early in his career has not been his ability to win, but his ability to do so in different ways. For the last few years, Baltimore has been dominant in the run game, no doubt due Jackson’s ability to both run himself and open up lanes for others with his mere presence on the field. That said, there has been the lingering doubt that the Ravens can win games in which they can’t run the ball. They haven’t had to answer that question often, but when they’ve struggled to ground-and-pound teams in years past, they haven’t been as successful.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO