(Los Angeles, CA) — The Southland is recovering from a night of powerful winds that left thousands without power. Outages affected more than 30-thousand customers with the L.A. Department of Water and Power yesterday. According to a spokesperson, as of nine-45 this morning power had been restored to just over 29-thousand customers, leaving 35-hundred without electricity. Southern California Edison said it’s considering shutting off power today to nearly nine-thousand customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties to help prevent any of its electrical equipment from igniting a wildfire amid dangerous weather conditions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO