Two men struck and killed running across I-24

Two men were fatally struck by a car on I-24 after fleeing from the scene of a crash late Saturday night.

According to Metro police, the two pedestrians have been tentatively identified as men ages 35 and 30.

The Nashville Fire department responded to a crash on I-24 west at the I-440 interchange between a Honda Civic and Ford Fusion.

Upon arrival, three men from the Honda fled the scene and ran across the interstate into eastbound traffic. Two of them were hit by a Chevy SUV.

Police say one of them was killed on impact while the other was rushed to Vanderbilt hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The third man was not injured and remained in the area. A preliminary investigation revealed he smelled of alcohol.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy were not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators are still working to identify the two men who died and notify their families.