3 separate overnight Tallahassee shootings leave 4 adults, 1 juvenile injured

Four adults and one juvenile were injured in three overnight shootings Saturday night in Tallahassee, all of which happened within eight hours of one another.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Basin Street where one man was seriously injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Pasco Street and Liberty Street that left one woman with non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said in a tweet.

The last shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Gadsden Street and left two women and one female juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

All of the shootings are open and active investigations and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed any of the shootings, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.