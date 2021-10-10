CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Interior Mendocino by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Interior Mendocino RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS LAKE, INTERIOR MENDOCINO, AND SOUTHEAST TRINITY COUNTIES Gusty north winds will occur across Mendocino, southeast Trinity, and Lake Counties today through Tuesday. The strongest winds will occur over upper slopes and ridges at elevations above 1500 feet with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph. Northerlies will weaken over Trinity and Mendocino Counties tonight, but will persist over Lake County through Tuesday afternoon. The strong winds and low relative humidity values combined with dry vegetation will promote critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WIND...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity 15 to 25 percent on Monday. Overnight recoveries 25 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely experience rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#02 00 00#Interior Mendocino Red#Northerlies#Trinity
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy