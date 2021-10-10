CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Notre Dame stagnant in latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxMxe_0cN5kJ0D00

What a night Saturday was: Irish quarterback Jack Coan went from the goat to the hero in a matter of a few quarters, and Notre Dame retained its ranking from last week in the updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

List

It wasn’t easy for the Irish Saturday night. They had to battle all 40 minutes but it was worth it. Kicker Jonathan Doerer was clutch once again, nailing the game-winning field goal with under a minute remaining in the contest.

List

Around the country there were some big-time upsets, No. 1 Alabama lost to unranked Texas A&M. No. 10 BYU did the same, falling at home to Boise State. The Red River Rivalry was another fantastic game that saw Spencer Rattle replaced and true freshman Caleb Williams engineer a comeback victory for the Sooners over Texas.

In the top-five matchup of Big Ten teams, No. 3 Iowa came back at home to defeat No. 4 Penn State. Even though some of the teams inside the top 10 lost, they didn’t drop enough for Notre Dame to make a move in the polls. There was however a new No. 1 team.

Here is the latest Coaches Poll, with last week’s ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Georgia (2)

2 – Iowa (3)

3 – Oklahoma (5)

4 – Cincinnati (6)

5 – Alabama (1)

6 – Ohio State (7)

7 – Michigan (8)

8 – Penn State (4)

9 – Michigan State (11)

10 – Oregon (9)

11 – Kentucky (14)

12 – Oklahoma State (12)

13 – Notre Dame (13)

14 – Ole Miss (17)

15 – Coastal Carolina (15)

16 – Wake Forest (20)

17 – Florida (18)

18 – Texas A&M (NR)

19 – Arkansas (16)

20 – BYU (10)

21 – NC State (22)

22 – Arizona State (25)

23 – SMU (24)

24 – San Diego State (NR)

25 – Clemson (21)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Notre Dame#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Irish#Byu#Boise State#The Red River Rivalry#Sooners#Ohio State#Penn State#Oklahoma State#Texas A M#Nc State#Smu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Makes Prediction For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Last Saturday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley pulled quarterback Spencer Rattler from the Red River Showdown. It ended up being the right decision, as true freshman Caleb Williams led the team to a comeback victory. Riley’s decision to bench Rattler has sparked a quarterback controversy in Norman, Oklahoma. ESPN’s Lee...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy