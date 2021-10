I’m a resident of Poughkeepsie, and there’s nothing I like to see more than new businesses coming to the area. There is a lot of excitement about the brand new Shop-Rite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview just off of Rte. 9 (North Road) across from Marist College, and it sure is nice to have a grocery store so close to my home. However, there are some people who believe that the new store may be cursed and/or haunted. Why? Because it’s built on the grounds of the abandoned Hudson River Psychiatric Center.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO