Twin brothers Henrique “HEN1” Teles and Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles are no longer a part of 00Nation’s active CS:GO roster, the organization announced today. The move comes shortly after the team lost all of their matches in the IEM Fall North America Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event, thus failing to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major. The Brazilians were working with a six-man roster and didn’t use Alencar “trk” Rossato in the RMR due to Valve’s rules against the use of subs, which would cause the team to lose a percentage of their RMR points. Now that the twins won’t play for 00Nation anymore, trk will presumably become an integral part of the lineup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO