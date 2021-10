I have heard and read a lot of comments about the availability of swimming pools in Cañon City and would like to explain what I have learned. After 54 years, (stretched from a 25-30 year life expectancy), Icabone pool has only 1-2 years of use left. There is no possibility for inexpensive repairs (for details click here). In 2019, Rifle rebuilt a similar style pool, bathhouse, and mechanical room (nothing fancy) with the passage of an 8 million dollar bond. If Icabone pool would be similarly rebuilt, estimates put the cost at approximately 10 million dollars and that would require voter approval to increase the rec. district mil levy (which has never been increased since its inception in 1965) to pay that amount.

CAÑON CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO