Closer look: Rewatching Virginia at Louisville

There are so many football things we should be talking about right now. We should be discussing how exciting 13th-ranked Ole Miss’s 31-26 win at Tennessee was on Saturday night. We should be discussing how Neyland Stadium was packed and rocking for all the right reasons. We should be discussing how a couple of questionable calls and some consistently questionable spots of the ball factored into the outcome of the game, and that absolutely would be a fair series of questions to ask. We should be discussing the questionable nature of some of the injuries sending players to the ground during games, and what if anything the NCAA and its rules committee can do about that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO