Virginia State

Closer look: Rewatching Virginia at Louisville

By Jacquie Franciulli
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia football is still in the ACC Coastal mix. The Cavaliers came back from a 17-point deficit to beat in the fourth quarter to beat the Louisville Cardinals 34-33 to move to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. This was the program's first win at Cardinal Stadium in the school's history and it was the first back-to-back road ACC wins since 2011.

Bronco Mendenhall
Arizona Cardinals
