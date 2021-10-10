Closer look: Rewatching Virginia at Louisville

Before we get to the absolute marvelous game that played out under the lights in the Smokey Mountains Saturday night, we must first address the pandemonium and chaos that happened with 54 ticks left on the fourth-quarter game clock. Ahead by what would prove to be the final score of 31-26, Ole Miss halted Tennessee on a whisker-close fourth down stop which required video review of the spot of the football. After game officials allowed the call to stand, Tennessee fans showed, well, that maybe they couldn't handle their moonshine. Debris came flying from the stands all around Neyland Stadium. Objects hit players. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball. A policeman was struck by a flying water bottle, according to TV reports. Tennessee's cheerleaders, dance teams and band were evacuated from the stadium and field for their safety.
Comments / 0