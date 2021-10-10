CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bumper sticker for anybody who's ever driven on a river road and not storrowed

By adamg on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:13pm
Cover picture for the articleI got a bunch of these stickers printed as one way to thank folks who have graciously sent in contributions or even subscribed to UHub, because, really, we all share a love of a good storrowing, as long as it doesn't involve us. If you'd like one (or a more traditional Universal Hub sticker, which looks just like the logo up above, only larger and glossier and sticky on the back), here's how.

