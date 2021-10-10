Strictly Come Dancing fans demand change to Sunday show after result ‘leaks’ early

Some fans of Strictly Come Dancing have called for a changes to the Sunday night results show format.

The hit BBC series currently airs on Saturday night, with broadcasts being followed by a separate instalment on Sunday revealing what the results are.

While Saturday’s performances are shown live, the segments for Sunday – including the dance-offs and judge’s votes – are filmed in advance, immediately after Saturday’s shows.

This time delay leaves open the possibility of leaks – which happened this week, before actor Katie McGlynn was ejected from the competition on Sunday (10 October).

Last week’s result was also leaked ahead of the Sunday broadcast, when EastEnders star Nina Wadia (and partner Neil Jones) failed to win the judge’s favour.

On social media, some fans expressed discontentment with the format, with some calling for the series to give up the pretence of it being an a live broadcast. While the series never claims the Sunday episode is live, some have interpreted the judges’ change of clothes as an attempt to disguise the fact it’s all filmed in one night.

Others even called for the pre-recorded Sunday shows to be abandoned entirely, citing the leaks as a reason.

“I wish they would stop this s****y Sunday show and pretend to all be surprised with who gets sent home,” wrote one viewer.

“We all know on a Sat night as it’s leaked every week.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “The absolute worst thing about #strictly is that they STILL keep up the pretence that the results show is filmed on Sundays. Everyone knows. Stop lying.”

Someone else wrote: “Why, why, why every year #bbcstrictly do you say the results show is filmed on Sunday!?, we all know it’s filmed Sat night, changing outfits and moving Gordon to a diff seat won’t fool us we’re not daft!”

“I don’t know why they bother pretending that they hold the results show on a Sunday, we already know who has left before it airs. Just seems pointless,” wrote a fourth person.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 7pm.