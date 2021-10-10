Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Explains What That Post-Credit Scene Means for the Future

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage now playing in theaters, I recently landed an extended interview with director Andy Serkis to talk about the making of the Venom sequel. During the wide-ranging interview he talked about how they always planned for a fast moving and lean film, the way they figured out how many VFX shots they could get with their budget, how the script and story changed during production, what he learned from other directors that he took with him to this project, the post-credits scene, how he landed the gig, how they came up with the club scene where Venom takes the stage, if they ever had another title in mind, and more. In addition, Serkis talked about producing Taika Waititi’s sports comedy Next Goal Wins, and the upcoming Luther movie with Idris Elba.

