Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Active for first time
Benjamin (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the 49ers. For the first time in his career, Benjamin is active for an NFL game after the Cardinals made him a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft. He may just be an emergency option, though, after lead running back Chase Edmonds dealt with a hamstring injury of his own during Week 5 prep. If the status quo holds, Edmonds and James Conner will be the primary RBs for Arizona, while Jonathan Ward serves on special teams and Benjamin waits for his first snap as a pro.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0